© Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP; Mark Wilson/Getty Images



"The ballooning costs of healthcare act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy."

"Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation."

Sometimes, not very often, there is a news story that makes you sit up and think: wow, this is going to change the world. And so it was on Tuesday, when Amazon , Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced they had agreed to join forces to create an independent healthcare system for their US employees.It is headline stuff because it brings together the world's richest person ( Jeff Bezos ), the most-admired US investor ( Warren Buffett ) and the head of its largest bank by assets (Jamie Dimon).Together they ought to be able to improve US healthcare. But it is more than that. IAnd the funny thing is that this has been inspired by Obamacare.It is extremely expensive,(double that of most European countries), and yet is uneven in its service. The best is wonderful, but there are of course many holes in the system,It is big enough to achieve economies of scale.the population of a smaller European country such as Lithuania or Albania. It would be bigger than the Greater Manchester area. And there is enough money to deliver a really good system.Details are sparse but the snippets are encouraging.Warren Buffett, with his genius for the pithy phrase, explained:Jeff Bezos spoke more circumspectly:I particularly like the point about a beginner's mind. You would not start from here if you were trying to design a healthcare system from scratch. For many Britons it is hard to accept that the National Health Service, now 70 years old, is based on completely different demography and healthcare possibilities. If you were starting again, you would design a completely different system. But you can't.But it is very difficult, as the reforms introduced by President Obama showed. The aim of those - in fact there were many, but this was one - was to nudge insurers towards better control of costs. But there has been huge push-back. That has been partly fromBut it is also coming from patients who don't want to see their benefits squeezed down in the name of efficiency.And that I think will be the most interesting outcome of this initiative.A lot can be achieved by shifting incentives and improving logistics. But I expect that something else will happen, and if it does it will have global impact. It will be thatHealthcare will not be fixing things when they go wrong, but rather trying to stop them going wrong in the first place.That is one of the great challenges of this century. And that is why this initiative could transform healthcare everywhere - if it works.