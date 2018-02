© Getty



American literary classics "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" are read by most high school students nationwide. But students in Duluth, Minnesota, will no longer be required to read the novels.And the reason why encapsulates political correctness culture.The books were required reading for ninth- and 11th-grade English classes in Duluth Public Schools, but will be optional next school year.Replacement texts have yet to be selected, but district officials said teachers will be integral to the replacement process.Michael Cary, curriculum director for Duluth Public Schools, said students were made "uncomfortable" by the books and believed a change needed to be made.He further told the Duluth News Tribune : "We felt that we could still teach the same standards and expectations through other novels that didn't require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs."Some mocked the decision while others praised it. Stephan Witherspoon, president of the Duluth NAACP chapter, called the decision "long overdue.""Our kids don't need to read the 'N' word in school," she added, according to the Star Tribune. "They deal with that every day out in the community and in their life. Racism still exists in a very big way."