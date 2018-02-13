And the reason why encapsulates political correctness culture.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the books will be dropped from high school English classes' list of required reading in an effort to "be considerate of all students" because the books contain racial slurs.
The books were required reading for ninth- and 11th-grade English classes in Duluth Public Schools, but will be optional next school year.
Replacement texts have yet to be selected, but district officials said teachers will be integral to the replacement process.
Comment: Might we suggest Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life? Might help these kids grow the hell up.
Michael Cary, curriculum director for Duluth Public Schools, said students were made "uncomfortable" by the books and believed a change needed to be made.
"The feedback that we've received is that it makes many students feel uncomfortable. Conversations about race are an important topic, and we want to make sure we address those conversations in a way that works well for all of our students," he explained.
Comment: In other words, they want to be able to inject the Social Justice ideology when having conversations about race. Classics be damned.
He further told the Duluth News Tribune: "We felt that we could still teach the same standards and expectations through other novels that didn't require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs."
Some mocked the decision while others praised it. Stephan Witherspoon, president of the Duluth NAACP chapter, called the decision "long overdue."
"It's wrong. There are a lot more authors out there with better literature that can do the same thing that does not degrade our people. I'm glad that they're making the decision and it's long overdue, like 20 years overdue," Witherspoon said. "Let's move forward and work together to make school work for all of our kids, not just some, all of them."
"Our kids don't need to read the 'N' word in school," she added, according to the Star Tribune. "They deal with that every day out in the community and in their life. Racism still exists in a very big way."
Comment: History isn't pretty. Trying to protect students from that fact by removing all evidence of it from the curriculum is not doing these students any favours. It just encourages them to remain helpless within their little snowflake bubble.
