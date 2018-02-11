On the question of whether Russia can recognize the Republics of Donbass, Lavrov replied that Moscow remains committed to the Minsk agreements.
According to the Minister, a deviation from the Minsk agreements would be "a colossal mistake."
Comment: Meanwhile, Ukraine has been routinely violating the Minsk agreements:
"You know, unlike some of our international colleagues, we are still a people of our word. This word, especially when it becomes the subject of negotiations, and when this is approved by the Security Council, we always keep it and carry out that which we said he would." - he stressed.
Comment: In other words, Russia's words and actions have consistently aligned for years, unlike the US, Europe, NATO, and pretty much everyone aligned with them.
The Ukrainian authorities, on the contrary "are one step away from disaster", recalling the adoption of the Verkhovna Rada bill on the Reintegration of the Donbass.
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that, in his opinion, the West is beginning to understand the necessity to
"educate President Poroshenko".
"According to our data, the European leaders who visit Kiev strongly recommend for them to understand the counterproductive nature of such approaches and make the necessary corrections. Publicly, they can not say this yet.
Europe is very wary of the processes that are taking place in Ukraine, especially with regard to the sharp increase the influence of radicals and neo-Nazis." said Lavrov.
Comment: Everyone should be very wary of the rise of neo-Nazi's in Ukraine, courtesy of US funding and intervention: