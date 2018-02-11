© Reuters

To "recognise" the DPR and LPR would be a departure from the Minsk agreements", said Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Rossia 1 - "Russia always keeps its word."According to the Minister, a deviation from the Minsk agreements would be "a colossal mistake.""You know, unlike some of our international colleagues, we are still a people of our word. This word, especially when it becomes the subject of negotiations, and when this is approved by the Security Council, we always keep it and carry out that which we said he would." - he stressed.The Ukrainian authorities, on the contrary "are one step away from disaster", recalling the adoption of the Verkhovna Rada bill on the Reintegration of the Donbass.The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that, in his opinion, the West is beginning to understand the necessity to"educate President Poroshenko"."According to our data, the European leaders who visit Kiev strongly recommend for them to understand the counterproductive nature of such approaches and make the necessary corrections. Publicly, they can not say this yet.." said Lavrov.