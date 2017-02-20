© YouTube

The Trilateral contact group met in Minsk on Wednesday, February 15th, and among an agreement to observe a ceasefire, the removal of heavy weapons was also agreed upon.Despite the positive note of the meeting in Minsk, the coming days revealed that Ukraine did not adhere to the specified agreements, and thus took no action for the withdrawal of heavy weapons in places of deployment..On the morning of Monday, Feburary 20th, Leonid Matyuhin, the speaker of the press-center headquarters "ATO", spoke on a Ukrainian television broadcast stating that Kiev does not see any prequisites for the removal of heavy weapons from the front line."Despite the agreement on the withdrawal by 20th of February of heavy weapons from the front line, there were 5 military attacks from midnight", says Mathuhin, stating that 62 bombardments killed a soldier of the UAF.