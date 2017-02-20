Puppet Masters
NATO, Syria and Ukraine in 'post fake' world: Munich Security Conference highlights and memorable quotes
Mon, 20 Feb 2017 14:41 UTC
NATO's future and relations with Russia
Russia is ready to work together with NATO, but its expansion has led to an "unprecedented level of tension" in Europe, the Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told the conference. Moscow is open for political dialogue and diplomacy but believes it does not make any sense without military cooperation. NATO, however, has not shown a readiness for such cooperation.
"When even one ally fails to do their part, it undermines all of our ability to come to each other's aid," Pence stated, clearly implying that failure to increase spending was not an option for NATO nations.
Syrian conflict and reconciliation process
High-ranking diplomats involved in efforts to end the Syrian conflict have acknowledged the crucial role of Russia. The Astana talks is an important milestone in the reconciliation process, as the Syrian government and rebels met for the very first time at a negotiating table instead of the battlefield. And while not being an alternative to the upcoming Geneva negotiations, it should be viewed as a valuable supplement, the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura believes.
The UN representative also said the "not-so-secret" Russian-Turkish meetings helped avert the worst case scenario in the battle of Aleppo and saved tens of thousands of civilian lives.
Previous efforts, undertaken by Russia and the US, failed since Washington didn't have such influence, US special presidential envoy for the US-led coalition against IS, Brett McGurk, conceded, stating that "we became a bit of a Ping-Pong ball to try and control the situation."
Through info-wars into 'post-fake' world
The modern world lives in a "post-truth period" which can only be overcome through an old-school "justice and modesty" approach, Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov believes. Only "honest work without lies and fake news" is the way to "resist hysterical information wars imposed on the international community."
Renewed Ukraine ceasefire
Russian, French, Ukrainian and German diplomats have reached a new agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine starting February 20. "We have actively supported this decision and obviously expressed a conviction that this time, failure should not be allowed," the Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said afterward.
Lavrov noted that the lack of progress in the reconciliation process should not be blamed solely on Russia, as the other parties are equally responsible too.
President Petro Poroshenko called it "yet another" proof of "Russia's violation of international law" and claimed the rogue republics to be an "occupied territory." The decree, however, is motivated not by political, but humanitarian considerations and it would remain in place "until the Minsk agreements are fulfilled."
