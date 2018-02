© Colin Anderson / Getty Images

A luxurious island resort exclusively for women is set to open off the coast of Finland, with a strict no-men policy in force.The brainchild of entrepreneur Kristina Roth, 'SuperShe Island' aims to inspire women and allow them to focus on themselves without the distraction of the opposite sex. The island will open to guests in June, but those interested in taking a testosterone-free vacation must apply in advance for exclusive membership, according to the website The promotional video for the island showcases an idyllic resort offering relaxation and luxury, however simply being a woman will not be enough to make the cut - the finances required for basking in this all-female environment have yet to be revealed. Roth is the founder and former CEO of Matisia Consultants - named by Forbes as one of the fastest growing women-owned businesses in 2016. The company had a revenue of $45 million in 2015, up from $23 million in 2013, according to the site's rankings.In 2016 'SuperShe' was launched as a networking group for women, and its website offers articles on travel, fitness and women leaders.Several wellness retreats in locations such as Hawaii have already being organized by the company.Ironically, it was a man who led to Roth launching her feminist paradise. "His parents own an island on the archipelago, and he kept telling me, the island next door is for sale," Roth said.The possibility of male visitors to the island at some point hasn't been ruled out by Roth, who says she's not a man-hater.Roth said, adding "but I don't want to be elitist."