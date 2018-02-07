Society's Child
Feminist to open luxury island resort - for elitist women only
RT
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 16:49 UTC
The brainchild of entrepreneur Kristina Roth, 'SuperShe Island' aims to inspire women and allow them to focus on themselves without the distraction of the opposite sex. The island will open to guests in June, but those interested in taking a testosterone-free vacation must apply in advance for exclusive membership, according to the website.
The promotional video for the island showcases an idyllic resort offering relaxation and luxury, however simply being a woman will not be enough to make the cut - the finances required for basking in this all-female environment have yet to be revealed.
Roth is the founder and former CEO of Matisia Consultants - named by Forbes as one of the fastest growing women-owned businesses in 2016. The company had a revenue of $45 million in 2015, up from $23 million in 2013, according to the site's rankings.
In 2016 'SuperShe' was launched as a networking group for women, and its website offers articles on travel, fitness and women leaders.
Several wellness retreats in locations such as Hawaii have already being organized by the company. While the experiences were well received, Roth suggested that the presence of men changed the atmosphere. "When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick," she told the New York Post, noting that this detracted from self-reflection.
Ironically, it was a man who led to Roth launching her feminist paradise. "His parents own an island on the archipelago, and he kept telling me, the island next door is for sale," Roth said.
The possibility of male visitors to the island at some point hasn't been ruled out by Roth, who says she's not a man-hater. The exclusionary approach of the island doesn't just apply to men though - so far only guests from Roth's network of friends have been invited and future guests will have to be vetted to see if "they're well-rounded and would fit in," Roth said, adding "but I don't want to be elitist."
Comment: Both men and women have various social clubs where they each get together to spend time with members of the same sex. There's nothing detrimentally sexist about that. That said, in general, well adjusted men and women also enjoy each others company. And here's the kicker - not everything in life is about gender or sex. And when interactions are about gender or sex - that's okay too! It's a pretty fundamental biological dynamic that continues the human species. This is where feminists go off the rails. They interpret perfectly normal interactions as harmful in one way, shape, or form, and make everything about sexual power dynamics. If Roth wants to build a 'woman only' resort, fine. If she wants to make it into a feminist island, okay, whatever. But while she is at it, maybe she could persuade all the world's feminists to take up residence and leave the rest of the human race alone.
As soon as I saw the title of this article I was thinking the same thing as the last sentence of the comment at the bottom.
"Can we just have one-way trips to the island for all radical ideological feminists?"
They can create their own Amazon (the tribe of women, not the company) paradise.