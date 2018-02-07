Indeed, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has already stated that this visit may have "very lamentable consequences".
The Russian word used really shows the arrogance of the statement, "плачевные", it literally means "something worth crying over", in other words, if Germans visit Crimea, they may be crying about the consequences of their actions later.
This was said by Yuri Hempel, the "Chairmen of the National Cultural Autonomy of Germans", who accompanied the parliamentarians.
Hampel was quoted as saying:
"Our guests are satisfied with the visit, and were convinced that there are no food shortages in the Crimea, as a result of the sanctions, giving them most favorable first impressions on their stay. When we were driving from the airport, they said that they heard that the roads were bad, but I explained to them that the roads in the Crimea are being built and repaired intensively for the last four years, "Hempel said. According to him, the delegation visited the southern coast of the Crimea, on Monday the visit to the Artek (an international youth center) is planned.
German delegates also plan to meet with the leadership of the Crimea, and the leaders of the national cultural associations of Kazakhstan, as well as visit large new construction sites, and Crimean agricultural enterprises.
Comment: That the German politicians were expecting a crumbling infrastructure, just goes to show just how sinister the western mainstream media narrative really is. Because while Crimea is going from strength to strength, Ukraine's future, thanks to yet another US 'intervention', is looking pretty bleak, and there may be even darker signs on the horizon: