© Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images / AFP



A blast of unknown origin has occurred in Philadelphia and several people have reportedly been injured in street violence amid celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.Celebrations of the historic Super Bowl victory of the Philadelphia Eagles led to havoc on Sunday night, as cheering crowds damaged property and turned cars upside down, and an explosion was reported in the city.Some people said on Twitter that Antifa activists had joined the rallies, attaching a video of men apparently attempting to hang an uprooted traffic light from a lamp post.according to social media reports.A shooting has been reported on a highway and the police are requesting back-up.Many people turned to social media to condemn the violence in the streets, pleading with the crowd not to rip the city apart.