Mayhem in Philly, PA
© Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images / AFP
February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A blast of unknown origin has occurred in Philadelphia and several people have reportedly been injured in street violence amid celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Celebrations of the historic Super Bowl victory of the Philadelphia Eagles led to havoc on Sunday night, as cheering crowds damaged property and turned cars upside down, and an explosion was reported in the city.


Some people said on Twitter that Antifa activists had joined the rallies, attaching a video of men apparently attempting to hang an uprooted traffic light from a lamp post.


Earlier, a wild crowd reportedly attacked police, throwing bottles at them and forcing the officers to put on their helmets. One policeman was run over, according to social media reports.


A shooting has been reported on a highway and the police are requesting back-up. The situation in some parts of the city is apparently out of control, with most of the traffic lights taken out and people continuing to vandalize buildings. The central Old Navy store has reportedly been vandalized, with its doors ripped open and/or its front window broken in.


Many people turned to social media to condemn the violence in the streets, pleading with the crowd not to rip the city apart.