Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever
A.J. Perez
USA Today
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 16:19 UTC
Granted, the game is indoors, but officials here are warning those who will attend Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium to be prepared - especially as the tightened security measures could lead to longer waits to get inside.
"This is very important for us to make sure that people who are coming here and visiting for the Super Bowl to please dress appropriately," NFL security chief Cathy Lanier said this week. "Even if you are only out for a few minutes, it can get quite cold here. You need to dress in layers, hats, gloves, scarves covering your extremities (and) comfortable shoes or boots."
Sanj Kakar, a hand surgeon at the Mayo Clinic who frequently treats those suffering frostbite, had another suggestion: limit your alcohol intake because that warm feeling is very misleading.
"Your judgment could be impaired, so you remain out in the cold longer than you should," Kakar told USA TODAY Sports. "Alcohol also make the blood vessels in your body dilate, so the heat goes right up through your skin. When it's cold, the blood should be diverted to your central core."
Kakar said people in the Twin Cities should follow the three W's when it comes to dealing with this cold weather, which is actually about 20 degrees colder than the usual highs for this time of year.
- Wicking bottom layer, usually made of polyester or a similar fabric like UnderArmour's ColdGear line of clothing
- Wool middle layer
- Waterproof/windproof top layer
Battery-operated warmers will not be allowed into the stadium, Lanier said.
The previous coldest game, which was also played indoors, was 16 degrees as Detroit hosted Super Bowl XVI, on Jan. 24, 1982.
Security officials implored fans to take advantage of the offsite security check at the Mall of America, located about nine miles south of the U.S. Bank Stadium. The service, Gameday Fan Express Pass, costs $30 and will transport fans to and from the mall via light rail. Fans must have a ticket to the game to use the service.
"This is, by far, - and I want to reiterate this - this is, by far, the easiest and the warmest way to get into the stadium on game day," Lanier said.
This will be the second Super Bowl that Minneapolis has hosted. The previous time was on Jan. 26, 1992, at the Metrodome. The high for Super Bowl XXVI was 26 and the low was 7, AccuWeather said.
Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
By teaching others, you will learn yourself.
- G. I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
That's the whole idea: Sterilization via vaccination. Bill Gates is a primary engine, driving population reduction by this means.
I wonder if this has or is influenced by the geomagnetic properties of the earth at time of birth and or conception. It would be interesting to...
Lonely people feel worse when they are sick ! Really what fucking brain figured that out and does sott ever read an article before they put it on...
Need magnesium to metabolize vitamin D.
I was at Tikal in the early 80s, during a very dark time in the country's history. The University of PA said, at that time, only a suspected 4% of...
Comment: The US, like many places on the planet right now, are predicting an unusual cold spell up ahead: