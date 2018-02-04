Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever

© AP Photo | Mark Humphrey



Sunday's Super Bowl is expected to be the coldest on record witharound the 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff. Factor in theGranted, the game is indoors, but officials here are warning those who will attend Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium to be prepared - especially as the"This is very important for us to make sure that people who are coming here and visiting for the Super Bowl to please dress appropriately," NFL security chief Cathy Lanier said this week. "Even if you are only out for a few minutes, it can get quite cold here. You need to dress in layers, hats, gloves, scarves covering your extremities (and) comfortable shoes or boots."Sanj Kakar, a hand surgeon at the Mayo Clinic who frequently treats those suffering frostbite, had another suggestion: limit your alcohol intake because that warm feeling is very misleading."Your judgment could be impaired, so you remain out in the cold longer than you should," Kakar told USA TODAY Sports. "Alcohol also make the blood vessels in your body dilate, so the heat goes right up through your skin. When it's cold, the blood should be diverted to your central core."Kakar said people in the Twin Cities should follow the three W's when it comes to dealing with this cold weather, which is actually about 20 degrees colder than the usual highs for this time of year.- Wicking bottom layer, usually made of polyester or a similar fabric like UnderArmour's ColdGear line of clothing- Wool middle layer- Waterproof/windproof top layerBattery-operated warmers will not be allowed into the stadium, Lanier said.Security officials implored fans to take advantage of the offsite security check at the Mall of America, located about nine miles south of the U.S. Bank Stadium. The service, Gameday Fan Express Pass, costs $30 and will transport fans to and from the mall via light rail. Fans must have a ticket to the game to use the service."This is, by far, - and I want to reiterate this - this is, by far, the easiest and the warmest way to get into the stadium on game day," Lanier said.This will be the second Super Bowl that Minneapolis has hosted. The previous time was on Jan. 26, 1992, at the Metrodome. The high for Super Bowl XXVI was 26 and the low was 7, AccuWeather said.