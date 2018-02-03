macron
Since taking office in 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron has positioned himself as the antithesis to President Donald Trump's climate denial. Throughout the last year, Macron has been one of the Paris climate agreement's most outspoken proponents, hosted a climate conference in Paris (to which Trump was not invited) and even began offering United States climate scientists grants to come and continue their work in France.

On Wednesday, Macron brought his passion for upstaging Trump on climate issues to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, kicking off his speech with a joke about the U.S. president's history of climate denial.

Macron began his speech in Davos by talking about the irony that a conference about globalization is taking place in a part of the world cut off from its surroundings by snow, immediately transitioning to a jab at President Donald Trump's climate denial.

"For sure, with Davos, when you look outside...it could be hard to believe in global warming," Macron siad. "Obviously, and fortunately, you didn't invite anyone skeptical with global warming this year."


The comment was an apparent swipe at Trump, who tweeted in December that the East Coast, which was suffering through a historic cold snap at the time, could "use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against."

