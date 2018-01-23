In 1983, Coleman won the American Meteorological Society award for Outstanding Service by a Broadcast Meteorologist. The organization credited Coleman for "his pioneering efforts in establishing a national cable weather channel," according to the AMS website.
I last saw John Coleman a couple of months ago in Chicago at a gathering of TV meteorologists and climate skeptics. He was as jovial and as witty as ever.
To say "he will be missed", is an understatement.
From NBC, San Diego,
John Coleman, the jovial and energetic meteorologist who delighted San Diego television viewers for two decades and angered scientists for insisting that climate change is a hoax, died Saturday. He was 83.
Coleman died at his home in Las Vegas, while surrounded by family, according to KUSI-TV, where he served as a forecaster from 1994 to 2014, when he retired.
Alex Tardy, a forecaster at the National Weather Service, said Sunday,
"'This is a big loss for the weather community. He brought a lot of energy and color and enthusiasm to forecasting. My kids loved watching him on TV."Tardy also said Coleman never tried to push his skepticism about climate change being man made.
"We had good talks," Tardy said. "I enjoyed it.'
My condolences to his family, and to his extended professional family, and to his friends who worked along with him, especially his co-founding partner, Joe D'Aleo.
ADDED:
In his second to last comment on WUWT, back in September 2017, John said this in response to this story: Guardian: Climate Denial is the Fault of Old White People
I am oldThis was my all-time favorite comment from him, in response to WUWT's 10 year milestone:
I am white
I am a denier
Guess they are correct. I will die. So will the others. Then things will be settled.
Got it.
10 years. What is the big deal. I worked two of my several jobs for 20 plus years and no one even noted the tenth anniversary. Anthony, you have a great website, you are a great friend and a hero of mine. Now, cancel the celebration and get back to work. The next eight years (the Trump administration) will be super big for you and your website. Hundreds of thousands of people are going to become interested the skeptical view of global warming/ climate change. I have already noted an uptick for my essay. Your site is about to explode with new readers. Do your best work starting now and don't stop until the victory is yours.Thanks John, for everything.
Comment: Independent thinkers like Coleman will be sorely missed.