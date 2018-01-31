Luis Gutierrez

Luis Gutierrez, the illegal alien-loving congressman from Illinois, appeared to be triggered during President Trump's soaring rhetoric during the State of the Union address and fled the House chamber.

Trump praised the Capitol building, calling it a monument to the American people.

As applause broke out, so did chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

Gutierrez left his seat as several Democrats patted him on the arm as he retreated to a safe space.

Watch: