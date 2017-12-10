A card-carrying swamp rat for 24 years, Gutierrez has announced his retirement from the House, which translated into liberal Democrat, reads: "I have been caught with my hand in the cookie jar and am beating a hasty retreat."
Whether he is sucked down the swamp drain or crawls out of the swamp on his own and goes away, President Trump and America could not be more grateful to Gutierrez for the good riddance.
The optics couldn't be worse for Rep. Luis Gutierrez, claims BizPac Review:
The Democrat Illinois Congressman stunned Americans last week when he unexpectedly announced he would be retiring upon the completion of his current term.
Now the lawmaker faces criticism for the discovery that his wife, Soraida Gutierrez, collected over $430,000 from her husband's campaign since 2010.
Mrs. Gutierrez is a registered lobbyist in the state of Illinois. She has been listed on the Gutierrez campaign payroll in the capacities of office manager, fundraiser, and treasurer.
This year, the Gutierrez campaign reported $77, 838.69 in operating expenditures from January to September. Of that, $42,000 went to Soraida Gutierrez in a series of seven $6,000 checks.
The high pay given to Mrs. Gutierrez far outpaces inflow of money. The committee has raised just $2, 812.86 from individual contributions this year. Other campaign activities have accounted for $17,000.
Soraida Gutierrez has consistently been the top recipient of cash from her husband's campaign. She was paid $44,000 in 2010, $93,000 in 2012, $110,000 in 2014, and $125,856 in 2016.
Gutierrez's daughters earned a combined $5,000 for fundraising and bookkeeping between 2004 and 2009.
Gutierrez has stirred controversy for his polemic attacks on Republicans.
In September, he called Chief of Staff John Kelley (a retired Marine Corps. general and Gold Star father) a "disgrace to the uniform" for his allegedly failing to help protect the status of DACA recipients. Gutierrez was later arrested while protesting outside Trump Tower in New York.
The Illinois Congressman said he's retiring to focus on helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria. He has endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesus Garcia to succeed him.