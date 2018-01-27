On January 27, a unit of Iraqi security forces was attacked by US-led coalition helicopters, according to the Iraqi Army Military Media Cell.The Iraqi side didn't provide any information on why the accident happened.From its side, US Army Colonel Ryan Dillon spokesman for the US-led coalition stressed in that all the US-led coalition airstrikes were coordinated with the Iraqi side.Since 2014, the US-led coalition has been accused of attacking the Iraqi Army and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) during their battles against ISIS on several occasions.