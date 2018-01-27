The convoy of Iraqi security forces attacked by US helicopters

On January 27, a unit of Iraqi security forces was attacked by US-led coalition helicopters, according to the Iraqi Army Military Media Cell.

The source said that the unit was attacked by the US-led coalition when it was on its way back to its base after finishing its mission - to capture a commander of ISIS "Karim Afat Ali al-Samarad" in the town of al-Baghdadi in the western al-Anbar province,

The Iraqi side didn't provide any information on why the accident happened. However, the Military Media Cell hinted that a lack of coordination between the Iraqi security forces and the US-led coalition might have been the main reason.

From its side, US Army Colonel Ryan Dillon spokesman for the US-led coalition stressed in that all the US-led coalition airstrikes were coordinated with the Iraqi side. He added that the US-led coalition is investigating the incident.


An unnamed Iraqi official revealed to Reuters that six personnel of the Iraqi security forces and two civilians including a woman were killed in the US-led coalition airstrikes. Around twenty other people including a high ranking officer of the security forces were injured, according to the source.

Since 2014, the US-led coalition has been accused of attacking the Iraqi Army and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) during their battles against ISIS on several occasions. However, the US-led coalition never took any real measure to investigate the reasons behind such mistakes.

