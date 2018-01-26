Representatives of terrorist groups
Representatives of terrorist groups and Tel Aviv have held a meeting earlier this week to pave the ground for the creation of a safe zone in Southern Syria, dissident-affiliated websites disclosed on Friday
The news websites reported that terrorist groups' commanders held a meeting with the Israeli agents on January 23 over the expansion of Tel Aviv's military role and creation of safe zone from the Golan Heights into the depth of the two Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Dara'a.

The websites added that several meetings have been held also between the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Israeli representatives in early December over attacks on Hawz Yarmouk region in Western Dara'a that is under the control of ISIL-affiliated Jeish Khalid Bin Walid.

The websites further said that Israel intends to drive a wedge in areas as deep as 40 km out of the occupied Golan plain to be guarded off by border forces, trained by Israeli military.

Israel has launched the second phase of a safe zone plan for its affiliated militants in Southern Syria via training a sum of 500 terrorists known as border forces.

Dissident-affiliated websites reported on Tuesday that Israeli military was planning to cross into Syria amid intensified tensions between ISIL and other rival terrorist groups in the Southern part of the country.

The websites disclosed that ISIL gathered its gunmen and military equipment in Hawz al-Yarmouk region to launch attack on a region that drives a wedge between the terrorist groups in Syria's Golan and those on the strategic al-Jabiyeh hill.

The websites further said that the buffer region consists of a large number of settlements and villages, including Jabiliyeh Bakar, al-Naseriyeh, Seida, al-Hanout, al-Rafid and al-Mo'alaqa that are under fire control by Israeli forces.

The websites added that ISIL will be capable of cutting off Dara'a-Quneitra road and separate the terrorist-held regions in Southern Syria from each other if it manages to capture the buffer zone.

Analysts believe that terrorist group's territorial claims in Southern Syria are in line with Israel's objectives to kick off a military invasion of Syria.

The Al-Nusra Front (Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at or the Levant Liberation Board) is in control of Tal al-Jabiyeh and Syria's Thowar Front, al-Waya al-Forqan and Jeish al-Ahrar are in control of other territories in Southern Syria.