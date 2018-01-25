Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin - 'The light at the end of the night'
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Russian students not to be afraid of mistakes, to be defiant and to take advantage of the opportunities offered by modern Russia.

The head of state today visited the student forum "Together Forward" in Kazan.

Putin said that finding solutions to mistakes makes for a successful generation. The President wished the audience to be bold and brave in their endeavours, to use "all the advantages of our vast country" - which a previous generation did not necessarily have.

Putin is not participating in the pre-election Presidential debates due to a lack of time, according to Putin himself. He continues to regularly appear with various industry groups and sectors of society, as he always did. This in itself, is a different kind of electoral message.