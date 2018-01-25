When host Brooke Baldwin asked whether Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) "caved" on the deal he made with Republicans in the Senate to end the shutdown, Schultz preferred to rail against President Donald Trump and the GOP.No one believes that crap, Debbie. That's why your party ran for the exits when polls showed that voters might blame Democrats for unnecessarily tying immigration reform to matters of the budget, which shut down the government. This failed legislative move that ended with an 81-18 vote in the Senate to re-open the government. And to everyone else, your team caved. The first sign of trouble was when red state Democrats broke ranks and voted with the GOP to keep the government open last Friday night. There is no winning shutting down the government to protect illegal aliens.
[...]
"What one thing can you point out that the Democrats, that Leader Schumer, what one thing did he get from Republicans to justify shutting down the government in the first place?" Baldwin asked.
"The one thing I would say that he did get is the potential for momentum," Schultz said. "I am certainly hopeful that's what occurs."
Baldwin focused on the phrase "potential for momentum" and asked Schultz if Americans should believe that is a valid reason for shutting down the government. Again, Schutz avoided the question in favor of targeting Republicans.
"I will tell you that Republicans should be asking themselves that question because they shut the government down," Schultz said. "This is a Trump shutdown."
Over at Hot Air Allahpundit wonders if the Democratic Party understands that treacherous path they're in politically. The base is appalled that Democrats backed away. And this seems to be an issue where the liberal base could stay home for the 2018 midterms, disgusted at the Democratic Party's lack of backbone, organization, or message-things that have been issues with the party for quite some time [emphasis mine]:
The left is furious and Schumer is embarrassed. And yet Senate Dems are going to be back in this spot just three weeks from now. If Schumer can't get a DREAM amnesty through the Senate *and* the House as a condition of funding the government in February, how can he cave again, so soon after this? And if the answer is "he can't," how long is he prepared to stick with the next shutdown knowing that polls already show that Americans don't believe legalizing DREAMers is important enough to justify a shutdown, however sympathetic they may be to the predicament DACA enrollees now find themselves in?With every passing minute, this Democratic government shutdown looks more and more like a massive blunder.
Schumer will have no choice but to be a tough guy next month. If he caves again, not only will his leadership be undermined but the Democrats' core assumption, that amnesty fans will take their frustrations out on Republicans at the polls if DREAM doesn't pass, may be in error. As Schumer bows and bows to the White House, amnesty shills may decide that it's the Democrats' lack of nerve that's a bigger problem politically. Which means staying home in November
Comment: Considering the number of scandals swirling around Wasserman Schultz, it's amazing she has the brass to appear in public: