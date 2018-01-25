Nine civilians were killed and 21 others were injured when militant groups fired shells on Bab Touma neighborhood in Damascus in a new breach of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.A source at Damascus Police Command said that the armed groups positioned in some areas of the Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside fired a number of shells on the neighborhood of Bab Touma, one of whichSANA reported.Material damage was also caused to public and private properties when a number of shells fell in al-Qass'a and al-Shaghour areas, the source added.In response to the attacks, Syrian army unitsdestroying a number of launching pads and inflicting losses upon the armed groups.