Militants shell Bab Touma Damascus Jan 24 2018
Nine civilians were killed and 21 others were injured when militant groups fired shells on Bab Touma neighborhood in Damascus in a new breach of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that the armed groups positioned in some areas of the Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside fired a number of shells on the neighborhood of Bab Touma, one of which landed on a bus station, claiming the lives of nine civilians and injuring 21 others, some of them are in critical condition, SANA reported.

Material damage was also caused to public and private properties when a number of shells fell in al-Qass'a and al-Shaghour areas, the source added.

In response to the attacks, Syrian army units directed precision strikes on the areas from which the shells were launched, destroying a number of launching pads and inflicting losses upon the armed groups.