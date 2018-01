© CC BY-SA 3.0 / Editor at Large / Ralph Peters map



Against the background of Turkey's ongoing military operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria, things on the diplomatic front are heating up as well, with the US State Department accusing Russia of trying to "drive a wedge" between Ankara and Washington. Turkish international relations experts told Sputnik why the US claims were absurd.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has accused Russia of spreading "propaganda" with statements that the Turkish operation in northern Syria is a response to the US provision of arms to Syrian Kurdish militias.Nauert said at a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday.she added.Speaking to Sputnik Turkey, political scientists Hasan Unal and Hasan Oktay explained why it was the US's misguided policies, not Russia's efforts, which have driven Turkish-US relations to their present low point.Unal, the head of the department of international relations at Atilim University in Ankara, began by explaining why Nauert's statements were ridiculous.According to Unal, so long as that project continues to hold a key place in the US's Middle East strategy, prospects for reestablishing close relations between Turkey and America will remain poor.the political scientist said.As for the visible US backtracking on its earlier announcements about the arming and training of a Syrian Kurdish border force on the Turkish border, Unal argued that this was part of a larger pattern of US behavior.Ultimately, by building up the crisis, and then retreating at the key moment,Unal stressed.In the observer's view, Washington's next step will be to try to prevent Turkey from carrying out an operation in Manbij, to the east of Afrin.The international relations expert said that he feels that the Syrian Kurdish militia issue is just one of several major foreign policy disagreements between Ankara and Washington. Therefore, he said, tensions between Ankara and Washington's aren't likely to abate, and probably will only continue to increase into the future.For his part, Hasan Oktay, the head of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Caucasus, told Sputnik Turkey that the present downturn in relations has taken place even though Ankara and Washington started off on the same page as far as Syria policy was concerned."After Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu resigned, and Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama in the White House, Turkey revised its strategy on Syria," the analyst recalled.Oktay added.As for State Department spokeswoman Nauert's Russia remarks, they're connected to "the concerns the US has in connection with the close cooperation between Ankara and Moscow in many areas," according to the expert.Tensions between Turkey and the US over the former's Syrian operation continue to escalate. On Wednesday, in a telephone conversation with President Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested that Washington stop the provision of arms to the PYD/YPG militias, to which Trump reportedly responded that the US was no longer providing these arms. On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu again urged the US to halt its support for Kurdish militias, and said that Ankara has experienced a "loss of confidence" with Washington.