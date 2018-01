© Chip Somodevilla/Global Look Press



President Donald Trump is reportedly looking for a new White House chief of staff to replace Gen. John Kelly, according to a report in Vanity Fair. Gabriel Sherman claims that he spoke to two prominent Republicans who confirmed thatTrump's daughter Ivanka is allegedly taking a central role in the search, with figures such as political operative David Urban currently being considered.Kelly, who was appointed as White House chief of staff last July as a replacement for Reince Priebus, apparently"The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it," Trump responded.Since his arrival in the White House, Kelly quickly asserted his authority by removing figures such as the newly appointed director of communications Anthony Scaramucci. Kelly has received praise for his tough style of management.Trump reportedly told a friend, according to a Republican source who was briefed on the conversation "This guy thinks he's running the show."However, Kelly does not intend to leave imminently and wishes to have a longer tenure in the White House than Reince Priebus, while officials fear another high-level departure could reflect badly on the administration.Last week, the White House rebuffed reports of increased tension between Trump and Kelly, stating that the pair maintain a "great relationship.""His only frustration is with the media, and that's what that tweet was about," deputy press secretary Raj Shah told reporters after Trump's tweet about the border wall. "They have a great relationship and that continues."