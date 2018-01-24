Euphrates Post
The intelligence services of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has given ISIS prisoners under their control in Raqqa three choices according to the Euphrates Post:

1. Stay in prison.

2. Join the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces who operate in northern and eastern Syria.

3. Join the YPG in their battle against the Turkish Army and their Syrian proxies in the northwest canton of Afrin.

This suggests that there is a manpower shortage among YPG ranks if they are actively trying to recruit ISIS terrorists into their ranks.

A manpower shortage is becoming increasingly noticeable when considering that the YPG are still using child soldiers, with one tragically being killed days ago fighting against ISIS in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. Full details of this incident can be found here.

It also comes as a recruitment campaign to enlist Syrian refugees in Syria to fight against the YPG in Afrin is in full swing. Details of the recruitment drive can be found here.