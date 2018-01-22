© Marina Lystseva/TASS



Russia will supply six Su-30 fighter jets to Myanmar, according to an agreement reached during Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's visit to the republic, Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin said on Monday.Fomin said, adding that this planeAccording to the deputy defense minister, Russian armaments proved their capability during their operation in Myanmar's Armed Forces. "These are, in particular, the Mi-24, Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters, as well as the MiG-29 fighter aircraft, the Yak-130 combat-capable trainer aircraft, the Pechora-2 air defense system and other equipment," the lieutenant-general specified."All of this helps tighten security in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim in general," Fomin concluded.On January 20-22, Shoigu visited Myanmar on an official visit.and talks with the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing were held.