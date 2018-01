© AFP/George Ourfalian



Syrian government troops and local militia units have started the operation to eliminate al-Nusra Front terrorists, who have been surrounded in the eastern part of Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Syrian government troops and militia units have started to eliminate a grouping of. The militants are armed with tanks, infantry combat vehicles, field artillery systems and mortars," the statement said.According to the ministry, over the past 24 hours,The statement comes a day after the Syrian government forces regained control over the Abu Duhur airfield in the Idlib province, which had been seized by al-Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) terrorists in 2015. The government troops have also managed to encircle al-Nusra Front in the eastern part of the Idlib province.The Syrian army supported by allied forces have been carrying out an anti-terrorist operation in the province for over a month.