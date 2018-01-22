The US Navy's Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock has been behind schedule almost from the very beginning of its military duties. Its first journey to its home port at Mayport Naval Station in Florida from Buffalo, New York, where it was commissioned on December 16, was delayed three days due to the weather.
The 118-meter warship also faced "a few challenges" on the way to Montreal, but safely arrived there on December 27. It was not supposed to spend more than one day in the city, but the weather sank the crew's plans again. The USS Little Rock found itself trapped in ice and has to wait for the spring thaw to move on.
"Significant weather conditions prevented the ship from departing Montreal earlier this month and icy conditions continue to intensify," a Navy spokesperson told the media. The official added that the vessel will stay there "until wintry weather conditions improve and the ship is able to safely transit through the St. Lawrence Seaway." However, navigation season there usually closes in January, and opens only in March.
In addition to ships apparently being too fragile to cope with the ice, the US Navy has some other issues to resolve.
US warships have been repeatedly involved in collisions, with at least three of them occurring last year. The last two crashes took place in the summer, and involved the USS Fitzgerald and the USS John S. McCain, leaving 17 crewmembers dead. Both incidents were found "avoidable," a Navy report said in November. The report recommended more sleep and improved training for sailors.
Comment: While it's true that winter has been unusually cold, with all the delays and the tight schedule, surely this event could have been foreseen.
Also See:
- US Navy destroyer crashes into Philippine container ship near Japanese coast - Update: 7 found dead, at least 3 injured
- 5 injured and 10 missing after US destroyer USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker off Singapore - Update: Remains of US sailors found in flooded compartment
- U.S. Navy collisions piling up: Are GPS systems being hacked?
- 32 sailors missing after two ships collide off Chinese coast
- US Black Hawk helicopter crashes off Yemen coast, one service member missing
- US Military spending to hit $700 Billion, and it's the largest entitlement program on the planet
- Sinking feeling? UK's brand new £3.1bn aircraft carrier has sprung a leak as cost for F-35 jets skyrockets
- Crumbling military: US F-35 loses panel during training mission in Okinawa