The US Air Force has encountered yet another issue with its aircraft in Okinawa, after an F-35 jet lost a panel during a "routine training mission." It comes just months after several US aircraft were forced to make emergency landings on the same day.Japan's Nippon News Network became aware of the incident long before it was confirmed by the US military. The outlet apparently documented the plane flying without the panel on November 30, the day that the incident occurred.The panel was "most likely lost over the ocean," the release states, as quoted by Stars and Stripes. The statement failed to note whether the missing panel would cause any issues with the aircraft's performance. "As a matter of policy, we do not discuss the details or specifics of our training or operations," it said.The release did not state what kind of mission the F-35A, which is deployed to Okinawa's Kadena Airbase, was on when the incident occurred. It is unclear whether any attempt will be made to recover the lost panel.Twelve F-35A conventional takeoff and landing models arrived at Kadena for a six-month stint in the Asia-Pacific last November from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. It marked the first time the A-variant had been deployed to the region since becoming operational in 2016, Defense News reported.The very presence of US troops in Okinawa is a concern for many residents, as well as for Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga, who claims the island carries an unfair burden of hosting American service members. He has been campaigning against the relocation of the Marine air station at Futenma to a remote location on Henoko, saying it should instead be moved off Okinawa completely.The relocation issue has also sparked numerous demonstrations among locals, and prompted Okinawa to file a lawsuit against Tokyo in July, which demanded a halt to construction work on the base. Although Okinawa accounts for less than one percent of Japan's land mass, it houses 71 percent of US bases in the country.