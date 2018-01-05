Stop global warming sign under snow
Former Vice President Al Gore has weighed in on the record cold and snow in the U.S. "It's bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that's exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis," Gore wrote on January 4 on Twitter.

Gore linked to one of his organizations' articles on the brutal winter weather written by Climategate professor Michael Mann: The Climate Reality Project: A 'PERFECT STORM': EXTREME WINTER WEATHER, BITTER COLD, AND CLIMATE CHANGE

In the Gore touted article, Mann linked the cold and "lots of snow" to "climate change."
Gore's Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth did not warn of record cold and increasing snowfalls as a consequence of man-made global warming. And as recently as 2009, Gore was hyping the lack of snow as evidence for man-made global warming.
Source: "Gore Reports Snow and Ice Across the World Vanishing Quickly."

Other climate activists warned of less cold and snow as well.

Flashback 2000: 'Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past' - 'Children just aren't going to know what snow is' - UK Independent
But as the snow piled up, the climate change claims were adjusted and cold and snow were added to the list of things caused by "global warming." See: Warmists Wheel Out "Record Cold Due To Global Warming" Argument Again In 2010, Gore claimed "increased heavy snowfalls are completely consistent with... man-made global warming."

Predictions of less snow and less severe winters were hammered into the public by global warming scientists. But once that predictions failed to come true, the opposite of what they predicted instead became-what they expected.

Reality Check: But scientists are not buying the claims of Gore and Mann and others linking the record cold and snow to "global warming."

'Insanity...It's Witchcraft' - Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on claims that cold & snow caused by 'global warming' - WeatherBell Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on January 4, 2018: "This is flat out insanity and deception now To tell the public that events that have occurred countless times before with no climate change attribution, is now just that, is not science, its witchcraft. NO PROOF AT ALL. Its climate ambulance chasing, nothing more."

Bastardi added: "This has happened countless times before and it wasn't global warming then and is not now. Solid use of past patterns predicted major early cold from OCTOBER! I have tweeted that dozens of times showing the analog years I used, No co2 then."

Climatologist Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. also weighed in, explaining: "For those who claim USA/Canada nor'easter is stronger because of 'global warming', they apparently do not realize that it's so strong because of especially strong horizontal temperature gradient in troposphere. It 'bombed' because of usually cold air!"

Comment: Winter in the Northern hemisphere is proving to be one of the most brutally cold and abrupt in years with record low temperatures, massive snow accumulations and back to back storms. Al Gore was able to lie to the public for a short time but with mother nature most likely sending us into an ice age the global warming scam is proving to be a much harder sell: