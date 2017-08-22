Puppet Masters
5 injured and 10 missing after US destroyer USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker off Singapore - Update: Remains of US sailors found in flooded compartment
RT
Mon, 21 Aug 2017 12:14 UTC
The vessel arrived at Changi Naval Base in Singapore with significant damage and several flooded compartments.
"Significant damage to the hull resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding," the US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.
The US warship hit the Alnic MC vessel which sustained "damage to her Fore Peak Tank 7m above the waterline, with no crew injuries," said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.
"There is no report of oil pollution and traffic in the Singapore Strait is unaffected," the MPA added. The tanker was carrying some 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Taiwan to Singapore, a crew member told Reuters earlier on condition of anonymity, confirming there was no spill.
Although the US warship is sailing on its own power and heading to port, the navy announced that a search-and-rescue mission was under way in coordination with local authorities.
Tug boats, coast guard and Singapore navy vessels and helicopters are all involved in the rescue efforts, in addition to MV-22s and SH-60s aircraft from the USS America.
Admiral John Michael Richardson, who currently serves as the 31st Chief of Naval Operations, said the Navy's top priority was "determining the safety of the ship and crew," promising to share more details of the incident when it becomes available.
Meanwhile, Senator John Sidney McCain III, after whose father and grandfather - both US admirals - the vessel was named, tweeted words of support to America's sailors.
The merchant vessel Alnic is 182 meters (600 feet) long and has a dead weight of 50,760 tons, the Washington Post reported. The ship has a 30,000+ ton oil/chemical tank and was built in 2007. The Alnic sails under the Liberian flag and is reportedly operated by Stealth Maritime Corporation S.A.
The USS McCain is a 505-foot-long Arleigh Burke-class destroyer based at the 7th Fleet's home port in Yokosuka, Japan, and was commissioned in 1994. Earlier this month, it sailed within a 12-mile range of Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly islands chain in the South China Sea. Donald Trump also referred to the warship as a show of force during the latest verbal exchange amid escalating tensions with North Korea.
The incident marks the second US warship collision with a trade vessel this summer. On 17 June 2017, seven American sailors were killed after the USS Fitzgerald destroyer collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship some 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.
In May this year, a guided-missile cruiser, the USS Lake Champlain crashed into a 60-foot South Korean fishing boat. No one was injured during the open sea incident.
Roughly a year ago, on August 19, a nuclear ballistic-missile submarine, the USS Louisiana, collided with a military sealift command support vessel, the USNS Eagleview off the coast of Washington State. No one was injured in the collision.
Comment: Update: Remains of US sailors found in flooded compartment
The US Pacific Fleet commander says the remains of sailors have been found in a compartment of the 'USS John S. McCain,' which was flooded after a collision with a merchant vessel off the coast of Singapore.
American and Singaporean vessels, supported by air forces, have carried out a search and rescue operation for 10 missing crewmembers of the 'USS John S. McCain' in an area spanning 2,620 sq km (1,010 square miles) in Southeast Asian waters. Malaysia and Australia are also assisting in the search, with the former searching the northern reaches and the latter looking in the south.
Reader Comments
"transiting to a routine port visit"Do this just mean turning / changing direction in plain English? .... sounds like another case of Americans being too arrogant to give way to anything else
Either USN crews need better training or someone is messing with their electronic warning systems.
Javed. Symbolism regarding generous lack of respect!
Connect the dots . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Connect the dots . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Two US Navy ship collisions, several military aircraft have fallen from the sky, and our diplomats in Cuba being targeted recently as well. It looks quite obvious to me that someone is waging a high tech covert war against the US. Somebody has the technology to hack our military's navigation it would seem and they are testing it live fire.
5 injured and 10 missing after US destroyer USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker off Singapore - Update: Remains of US sailors found in flooded compartmentAt least 5 sailors have been injured and 10 are missing after a US guided-missile destroyer, the USS John S. McCain, "sustained damage" in collision with a merchant vessel while on a routine port...