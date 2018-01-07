© Zha Chunming / Global Look Press



Two vessels have collided off the eastern coast of China, according to reports in Chinese media. Search and rescue operations are underway for 32 people who went missing in the collision.The "CF CRYSTAL" was also damaged in the collision, but its crew of 21 is safe after being rescued by East China Sea patrol boats that were dispatched to the scene.The 274 meter long "SANCHI" tanker was hired by an Iranian company to deliver 136,000 tons of fuel to South Korea, according to information provided by Xinhua. The 225 meter "CF CRYSTAL" was carrying 64,000 tons of grain from the United States, en route to the Guangdong Province in China when the collision occurred.