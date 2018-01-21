© Los Angeles Times

Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu was in a triumphant mood last week. His coalition has managed to pass a few controversial laws and his government was about approve its record high budget for 2019: 400 billion Shekel ($117bn).he said in a speech at an economic conference in Jerusalem on Thursday.As with every politician, there was a certain amount of bragging in Netanyahu's words.Its economy grew three percent in 2017, its exports passed the $100bn mark for the first time and the exports of Israeli high-tech companies have more than doubled to a record of $23bn. Israel's GDP per capita has passed the $40,000 bar, higher than France. Only 10 years ago it stood at $25,000 per capita.Yet early in the same week in which Netanyahu delivered his jubilant speech,If Israel's economy is going so well, what has it to fear from a boycott movement which does not seem to have had any real effect so far?Last week's move was just another step in a battle Israel is waging against the boycott movement." - a legal term used to describe the occupied West Bank -Anyone infringing this law is libel to pay compensation for the damage done.Last year Israel went one step further andThe measures announced last week were taken according to the entry ban law.There is no doubt that these new measures take Israel further away from its claim to be "the only democracy in the Middle East". Among the organisations named in last week's announcement is the American Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).This means that a member of this group can emigrate to Israel and win immediate Israeli citizenship according to the Law of Return, yet if she or he calls for a boycott on products coming from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, they will be barred from entering Israel. In other words,While the boycott law from 2011 demanded a legal process in order to determine if a person's call for boycott caused actual damage, the entry ban law does not require any such thing.While the boycott law was aimed mainly at Israeli citizens who oppose the settlements and wish to fight against them, the entry ban is aimed at people and organisations which operate beyond its legal reach.As most of the organisations barred from entry are based in Europe or the United States, it seems that Israel is even ready to risk straining its relations with these countries, as long as it can continue its fight against the BDS movement.Last week the Norwegian foreign minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide, protested against the barring of a Norwegian peace activist from returning to Israel. Similar incidents may follow soon.The ban on BDS activists received a fair amount of attention. ButAn inquiry in the Seventh Eye, an Israeli independent website, revealed that through the Ministry of Strategic Affairs,which act in favour of Israel's policies and against efforts to boycott it or its settlements,Some of the funds go into "buying" favourable coverage in the international and local media.Just this week the Ministry of Strategic Affairs announced a 128 million shekel ($37m) budget forAs Israel wishes to distance itself from these activities done in its name,So why is Israel ready to risk its relations with the Jewish diaspora and friendly countries in Europe and spend so much money in an effort to fight the boycott movement, which it claims has little effect on the Israeli economy? Why bother to pay Israeli newspapers for publishing propaganda against the BDS movement, while a huge majority of its Jewish population already oppose it?The current right-wing government wishes tohowever small or weak it may be. This effort certainly yields results. Opposition to the settlements has all but disappeared from Israeli mainstream media.Despite intensive Israeli pressures,SodaStream had to move its plant from the West Bank into Israel. In real numbers, it is hard to see a direct effect of the boycott movement, but the fear is that it may get stronger in the future.While the case of Lorde, the New Zealand singer who cancelled her trip to Israel, remains a rare one, every tour of a leading cultural figure is accompanied by doubts whether he or she will eventually arrive. The constant news coverage of the pressures put on them by the BDS movement helps create an impression of siege in Israel.Yet it seems thatMichael Sfard, a well-known Israeli human rights lawyer, recounts that when he made his first tour in American campuses 10 years ago, he was met with hostility because he was critical of Israel's conduct in the West Bank. Now he is criticised for not supporting a full boycott on Israel.It fears that a similar worldwide consensus against it may threaten its very legitimacy. Israel's economy is much stronger than the South African economy used to be in the 80s when it faced an economic boycott, and its international support network is much wider.Banning BDS activists from entering is not likely to convince them and their supporters to give up their positions. Yet seen through the perspective of the hidden "propaganda war", this ban makes more sense. Israel tries to delegitimise the boycott movement in the eyes of European and American public opinion.Banning BDS activists are just a part of this campaign. How successful it will be is yet to be seen, but it certainly shows that for Israel this is its biggest threat, however small it is in the present.is an Israeli journalist and writer, winner of the Napoli International Prize for Journalism for an inquiry about the stealing of olive trees from their Palestinian owners. He is ex-head of the news department at Haaretz, and now an independent journalist.