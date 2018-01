Moments ago the Syrian Army has created a pocket trapping ISIS and any remaining Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra fighters in the Idlib axis (southern Idlib countryside-northern Hama countryside-southern Aleppo countryside).This was possible after the Syrian Army captured the Abu Duhur airbase after the majority of Al-Nusra fighters withdrew from the airbase. It is thought, but cannot be confirmed just yet, that most Al-Nusra fighters escaped the Idlib axis before the pocket was created. Details of the capture of the airbase can be read here Now that ISIS are trapped in the pocket, it is expected the Syrian Army will be seeking revenge on the terrorist organization after they beheaded three captured soldiers yesterday. Details can be read here This spells bad news for ISIS as they now have no means to attain new weapons, ammunition and men now that they are besieged in the pocket.