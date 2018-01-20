This was possible after the Syrian Army captured the Abu Duhur airbase after the majority of Al-Nusra fighters withdrew from the airbase. It is thought, but cannot be confirmed just yet, that most Al-Nusra fighters escaped the Idlib axis before the pocket was created. Details of the capture of the airbase can be read here.
Now that ISIS are trapped in the pocket, it is expected the Syrian Army will be seeking revenge on the terrorist organization after they beheaded three captured soldiers yesterday. Details can be read here.
Comment: In further coverage from Fort Russ:
The ISIS organization has shown that despite being significantly weakened in 2017 in Syria, it has not halted its brutality as it attempts to hold on its fearful image by beheading three captured Syrian Army soldiers.The head-choppers should know by now that, far from being a deterrent, or fear-inducing, their displays of carnage have only further served as a catalyst and motivation on the part of the Syrian Army to eradicate them.
These are three of 18 Syrian Army soldiers that were captured by the jihadist group in southern Idlib countryside.
The fate of the remaining 15 soldiers is not yet known. This comes as a three-way battle between the Syrian Army, ISIS and rival jihadist groups are occurring on the Idlib axis (southern Idlib countryside-northern Hama countryside-southern Aleppo countryside.
This spells bad news for ISIS as they now have no means to attain new weapons, ammunition and men now that they are besieged in the pocket.
Comment: A case in point; also from Fort Russ:
The Syrian Army has captured the entirety of the Abu Duhur airbase in southern Idlib countryside from the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front.
With the airport now captured, Syrian Army forces can now concentrate on connecting with their comrades 3km away to form a pocket and capture any remaining Al-Nusra fighters as well as containing ISIS into a small pocket straddling Idlib-Hama-Aleppo provincial borders.
Comment: A lot of eyes are now following these developments: US and Turkey react as Syrian forces move to retake Idlib from Al Qaeda