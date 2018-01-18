© Ian Langdson / AFP

Un nouveau traité, le traité de Sandhurst, permettra d'améliorer la coopération pour gérer notre frontière commune. #UKFRSummitpic.twitter.com/hIPFtotg7l



- Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 18, 2018

As well as @RoyalAirForce Chinooks to the Sahel, the PM @Number10govand @EmmanuelMacron agreed to the creation of a UK-France Defence Ministerial Council and UK support to the European Intervention Initiative. Read more at https://t.co/vIcC3QTqnj#UKFRSummitpic.twitter.com/9mucTXaNpa



- Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) January 18, 2018

Both France and the UK remain committed to defending our people and upholding our values as liberal democracies in the face of any threat - whether at home or abroad #UKFRSummit 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/kU3J67Jmdz



- UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 18, 2018

British PM Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed a treaty that will see the UK increase funding for security measures along France's border.Speaking at the UK-France Summit, May said Brexit would not impact the relationship between Britain and France, or indeed the rest of Europe."We recognize as we are leaving the European Union, we will no longer be full members of the single market.But I believe it is in the interest of not just the United Kingdom but also the EU to continue to have a good economic relationship and partnership," she told the media."We will be looking for a deep and special partnership for the future," she added.The British government agreed to a closer partnership with France on tackling instability in the Sahel region of Africa.May also said that by 2020, the UK and France will be capable of deploying a combined force of 10,000 soldiers to counter European security threats."Either we win together or we lose together," the French leader said. "These topics are of joint interest. The investment made at the Sahel is not an investment for France. We are doing it together."