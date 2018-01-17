moderate terrorists execute Syrian army soldier Idlib
Yesterday, terrorists in the jihadist-held province of Idlib in Syria's northwest released a photo a Syrian Army soldier being executed by the mother and father of a terrorist fighter.

The Syrian soldier was captured while fighting jihadists at the Rasm Al-Ward Front on the Idlib axis (southern Idlib province-northern Hama province-southern Aleppo province).

Mainstream media and politicians attempted to portray Idlib province as a bastion of moderate rebels, which could not be further from the truth as the dominate opposition force is the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front and their allies.

Idlib province was captured by a coalition of jihadist forces who mobilized in Turkey in early 2015 and launched a rapid offensive against Syrian government forces. Since then, the province has been ruled by radical Islamist clerics and Shariah Law, supplanting secular law.

