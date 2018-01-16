I have received a letter from Margaret Huang, Amnesty International's executive director. She is fundraising on the basis of President Trump's "chilling disregard for our cherished human rights" and his exploitation of "hatred, misogyny, racism and xenophobia," by which he has "emboldened and empowered the most violent segments of our society."Considering the hostility of Identity Politics toward Trump, one can understand why Ms. Huang frames her fundraiser in this way, but are the Trump deplorables the most empowered and violent segments of our society or is it the security agencies, the police, the neoconservatives, the presstitute media, and the Republican and Democratic parties?John Kiriakou, Ray McGovern, Philip Giraldi, Edward Snowden, and others inform us that it is their former employers, the security agencies, that are empowered by unaccountability and violent by intent. Certainly the security agencies are emboldened by everything they have gotten away with, including their conspiracy to destroy President Trump with their orchestration known as Russiagate.The murder of entire countries was endorsed by the presstitute media and the heads of state of Washington's European, Canadian, Australian, and Japanese vassals. Trump and his deplorables have a long way to go to match this record of violence.Whether she understands it or not, Ms. Huang with her letter is shifting the violence from where it belongs to where it does not. The consequence will be to increase violence and human rights violations.The most dangerous source of violence that we face is nuclear Armageddon resulting from the neoconservative quest for US hegemony.Why doesn't Amnesty International address the reckless and irresponsible acts of the US government that are violating the rights of people in numerous countries and pushing the world into nuclear war? Instead, there have been times when Amnesty International aligns with Washington's propaganda against Washington's victims.By jumping on the military/security complex's get Trump movement, human rights and environmental organizations have increased the likelihood that rights and environment will be lost to war.Would things be different if the liberal/progressive/left had rallied to Trump's support in reducing tensions with Russia, in normalizing the hostile relations that Obama had established with Moscow? Would the support of the liberal/progressive/left have helped Trump resist the pressures from the neoconservative warmongers? In exchange for support for his principal goal, would Trump have mitigated industry's attacks on the environment and vetoed the renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that violates human rights?We will never know, because the liberal/progressive/left could not see beyond the end ot its nose to comprehend what it means for the environment and for human rights for nuclear powers to be locked into mutual suspicion.Thanks to the failure of the liberal/progressive/left and to the presstitute media to understand the stakes, the military/security complex has been successful in pushing Trump off his agenda. The damage that a mining company and offshore drilling can do to the environment is large, but it pales in comparison to the damage from nuclear weapons.