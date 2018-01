© Khalil Ashawi / Reuters



Washington's actions indicate that it does not want to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his annual Q&A news conference in Moscow.Lavrov slammed the US initiative to create a "Border Security Force" using Kurdish SDF militias along the Syrian border with Iraq and Turkey, as well as along the Euphrates River Valley.along the border with Turkey and Iraq," Lavrov said on Monday. "The actions we currently see indicate thatThe White House has not changed its stance on Syria since the Barack Obama presidency and still wants regime change instead of conflict resolution, the foreign minister believes.