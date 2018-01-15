chris matthews
MSNBC host Chris Matthews apologized after a clip came to light of his making a joke about Hillary Clinton before interviewing her for his show.

Here's the video of his bizarre joke:


Here's what he said:

"Can I have some of the queen's waters? Precious waters?" he asked his staffers as they prepared for her interview in Iowa during the 2016 Democratic primary.

"Where's that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?" he says, laughing at his own joke.

Bill Cosby was accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, many of whom said he drugged them and sexually assaulted them when they were unconscious or barely conscious. Matthews hinted that he wanted a "Bill Cosby pill" to drug Clinton.

Did Matthews apologize?

Yes, the "Hardball" host released a statement saying, "This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines."

"I realize that's no excuse," he added. "I deeply regret it and I'm sorry."

Matthews' history

MSNBC reportedly paid a settlement to an associate producer of his show after she accused him of sexual harassment. Some of his former staffers also said that the host is abusive and sexist.