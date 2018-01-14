© Katehon

A new round of sanctions likely to be imposed on Moscow by Washington will be an obvious attempt to disrupt Russian internal affairs ahead of the presidential elections, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister has said. "We see this as yet another attempt to influence our internal affairs, especially ahead of the presidential election," Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.according to Ryabkov. "One of the reports will apparently include a list of individuals who might be targeted with the American sanctions, and the other as we believe, will encompass the effectiveness of the sanctions already in place," he said.Sanctions imposed at that time targeted a range of entities and individuals - namely Russian weapon manufacturers, banks and the energy sector, as well as those the US accuses of meddling with the 2016 presidential elections.which was published on Wednesday.citing a number of media outlets and individuals well-known for their strong anti-Russian bias as "sources."The tone of the report, commissioned by US Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), who is a strong backer of many anti-Russia initiatives," Ryabkov said.which has emerged recently, contains page by page anti-Russian slogans and clichés. It's overfilled with anger and poison, "the official said. Although Moscow takes note, it will not fall to "that low and dishonorable behavior."Russia, however, is already preparing its response to the expected sanctions. Although it is unclear whether it would be "a mirror, tit-for-tat or any other response," the final decision "is to be taken by the Russian President in due time," according to Ryabkov."Using the US language, I'd like to say we have all the options on the table," the official added.