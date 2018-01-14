trump and Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump is calling out the Wall Street Journal for misquoting him on his relationship with North Korea, with the US President insisting that he really said, 'I'd probably have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un.'

In tweets, Trump accused the outlet of creating 'Fake News' over his interview, adding that he believed the WSJ knew what he meant and intentionally misquoted him.



The WSJ released the transcript of the interview along with the disputed audio, in a bid to clarify the matter. However, its release has only sparked more debate as the Twitterati argue over the quote, with no major consensus being reached.




WSJ's transcript cites Trump as saying: "With that being said, President Xi has been extremely generous with what he's said, I like him a lot. I have a great relationship with him, as you know I have a great relationship with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. I have relationships with people, I think you people are surprised."

In the audio released by the WSJ, however, you can hear Trump begin an unfinished sentence after his comment about Kim Jong Un which is not included in the transcript. This sentence sounds like Trump was about to say, "I would," but he doesn't complete the word and instead moves on to the next sentence.


In the transcript released by WSJ, the reporter's next question attempts to clarify Trump's statement. "Just to be clear, you haven't spoken to the North Korean leader, I mean when you say a relationship with Korea," the reporter asks.

"I don't want to comment, I'm not saying I have or I haven't. But I just don't...," Trump responds.

Trump is known for his antagonistic relationship with Kim, regularly trading taunts with the NK leader he calls "lil Rocket man," and most recently warning that he too has a "nuclear button." However, last week the US president expressed willingness to talk on the phone to the North Korean leader under certain (unnamed) conditions.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders condemned The Wall Street Journal report as 'fake news' and released the White House's own audio from the interview, which cuts off just before Trump seems to start saying, "I would."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal says it's standing by its account of the interview.

As the question of whether or not Trump used the contraction or just the pronoun remains a bone of much contention online, RT.com asks: what do you hear in the audio?