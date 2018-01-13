© RT



includes the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's August interview, which was part of the Senate Judiciary Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling. Fusion GPS is the political intelligence firm which compiled the infamous Trump dossier."The Trump dossier is an anonymous report. Had the people working on not admitted to it publicly, we would have never known the authors of the report.Veselnitskaya said to RT's Igor Zhdanov.According to the lawyer, the questionable document appears to serve as a distraction from the actual problems facing the US:It focuses on many different things, while failing to establish who actually said them," Veselnitskaya said, adding that she hopes "this hysteria will end with a victory for common sense."