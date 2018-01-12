A massive explosion rocked a weapon depot of the Syrian army in the eastern countryside of the northwestern province of Latakia on Wednesday, a monitor group reported.The oppositionalwatchdog group said the blast rattled the eastern countryside of Latakia and caused big property losses.Still, the causes of the blast remained murky, the Observatory added.Meanwhile,The activists also shunned aside any possibility of a terror attack in that area.The base, which contains a command center for the Russian forces in Syria, has been subject to repeated attacks in recent days.The first major one was earlier this month when mortar shells hit the base and damaged several warplanes.