© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The president said that he met with ICE agents and border enforcement agents who told him that they "desperately needed" his proposed wall."Nobody knows it better than them," he said.Trump noted that in 2006, Congress passed a bill for a border fence, although he said it was never completed.When reporters asked Trump if he would commit to passing DACA amnesty without wall funding, he said that the wall was needed.He again cited border patrol agents who told him that they needed the wall on the border."If you don't have the wall, you cannot have security, just can't have it, it just doesn't work," Trump said.He concluded by saying that he could build the wall for less, "under budget and ahead of schedule" in just one year.