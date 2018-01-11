Puppet Masters
US media recycles fake news claim that Russia is plotting to cut trans-Atlantic internet cables
Robert Bridge
Strategic Culture
Wed, 10 Jan 2018 16:04 UTC
Wired magazine has joined the greasy ranks of other Western mythmakers now fueling a black wave of anti-Russia hysteria by mass-producing a never-ending unsubstantiated claims and outright lies against the Kremlin.
The article begins with a doomsday scenario involving some "terrorist organization or nefarious nation" making the reckless decision to cut the undersea fiber optic cables that connect people across the world. So out of all the numerous diabolical groups that now populate the planet, who did Wired nominate as the most likely to pull off such a wanton act of sabotage? Yes, you got it. Putin's Russia.
The obvious question for any rational thinking person is: Why would Russia do such a thing? Because, according to Wired, the Russian Navy has been "repeatedly caught snooping near the cables" that run along the entire expanse of the North Atlantic Ocean. Wired conveniently fails to remind its readers, however, that any country with a naval force would be forced to pass these lines on numerous occasions in the course of its travels. But acknowledging as much would be putting facts before fiction, and of course we can't have that.
So where does Wired get its information regarding these latest nefarious plans on the part of Russia? From yet another purveyor of Russian fake news - arguably second only to the Washington Post - the New York Times.
"Russian submarines and spy ships are aggressively operating near the vital undersea cables that carry almost all global Internet communications, raising concerns among some American military and intelligence officials that the Russians might be planning to attack those lines in times of tension or conflict," the Times breathlessly reported back in 2015.
However, just like the fake news of 'Russia hacking the 2016 US presidential elections,' don't expect any evidence to support the claims. In fact, the Times admits as much in the third paragraph.
"While there is no evidence yet of any cable cutting, the concern is part of a growing wariness among senior American and allied military and intelligence officials over the accelerated activity by Russian armed forces around the globe."
Well, now we're getting somewhere. What really seems to be annoying the Americans is not some sort of outlandish attack on the Internet by Russia, but the fact that the Russian military is now a force to reckon with.
It is also worth noting that the Times article appeared just one month after Vladimir Putin committed the Russian military in September 2015 to fighting against Islamic State forces in Syria - following a formal request by Syrian President Bashar Assad. Some might call that curious timing.
So what exactly would Russia stand to gain from cutting these undersea cables? Absolutely nothing. In fact, as even Wired was gracious enough to admit - albeit buried far at sea in its hit piece - is that any cutting of the cables would be more injurious to Russia than most other countries.
"...Russia's epic hypothetical cable attack would primarily harm its own people," according to a Telegeography senior analyst Jonathan Hjembo, as quoted by the magazine. "It would hurt the Russians perhaps even more than it would hurt [Americans]. They're far more dependent on international networks than we are, because so much of our content is stored locally."
In fact, Wired was forced to admit that the greatest threat to the undersea cables is not Russia, the bogeyman of nearly every Western publication in circulation, but fishermen and scavengers.
Wired retold the story of one elderly woman who accidentally cut through an underground cable "while scavenging for copper," cutting off Armenia's entire internet access, leaving the country offline for five hours.
Yet despite those admissions, and the absolute lack of any incentive on the part of Russia to commit such an act of folly, Wired bowed out of its story with a parting shot at "Putin's Russia" anyways.
"There have also been no ruptures attributed to Russian aggression. It appears that Putin has largely left the undersea cables alone, at least for now."
Clearly, as this ridiculously flimsy article illustrates, without any shame, there will be no pause in the anti-Russia propaganda mudslinging in the New Year.
