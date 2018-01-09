Puppet Masters
Deaths by airstrikes up at least 82% in 2017
Tue, 09 Jan 2018 15:37 UTC
The research shows that, while the official stats on the numbers of people who died are high, they're still modest in comparison to the "true figures."
"The US has a habit of assuming all fighting-aged men are, in fact, fighters...This is the hammer that the US uses to establish the truth in war," the organization's Executive Director Iain Overton told RT.
Much of the increase is due to the battles to retake Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) strongholds in Mosul, Iraq and Raqqa, Syria. The Syrian conflict and the Saudi-led coalition bombing Yemen also accounted for a large proportion of civilian deaths.
The survey, found 8,932 civilians were killed by air-launched explosives in the first 11 months of 2017, compared to 4,902 during the same period in 2016.
"At least 60 countries around the world saw explosive weapons being used last year," Action on Armed Violence's Executive Director Iain Overton told RT.
"We have always acknowledged that our data would likely represent a lower figure of total civilians killed or injured than might actually be the case," Overton said. "This is particularly true when there is a single fatality or wounding, and particularly in under-reporting of those injured by a bomb blast."
"When the fog of war descends casualty figures often fall short - both because they become highly politicized and because accurate reporting is often a casualty of war itself," he added.
In the case of President Donald Trump's "Mother of All Bombs" dropped in Afghanistan in March, officials claimed 92 IS fighters had been killed. "When an enormous conventional bomb, the likes of which the world has never seen, is dropped, the blast will effectively wipe out evidence of whether someone was a fighter or a civilian." Overton said.
"The world's media has seen a radical decline in foreign correspondents and paid staffers in recent years," Overton explains. "In addition, there are some no-go zones for many journalists as they could be kidnapped or executed. These two fundamental realities challenge on-the-ground reporting more than ever."
Action on Armed Violence monitored English language wire reports of incidents to gather its data. These numbers are higher than those provided by government officials, but more modest than those compiled by other monitoring groups, including Airwars.
The UK-based group monitors deaths in Iraq and Syria. It found that civilian deaths caused by US-led operations against IS was between 11,000-18,000.
"In total, 1,751 people were killed or injured in explosive violence in Yemen in the first 11 months of 2017," Overton told RT. "This is, however, likely to be a shortfall of the true figures owing to the issues of accurate reporting being scarce on the ground there."
