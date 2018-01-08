On Sunday, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appeared on ABC's "This Week."She was asked about discredited liberal author Michael Wolff and his new (fan fiction) book "Fire and Fury," which supposedly "raises questions" about President Trump's mental stability.Haley completely dismissed that absurd notion and defended Trump, saying,Haley said, "I know those people in the White House. These people love their country and respect our president. I've never seen or heard the type of toxic language that they are talking about."She went on, "No one questions the stability of the president."