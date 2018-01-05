The Daily Beast reported there is a renewed effort in the Justice Department to get new details on how Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and other aides handled classified information. The DOJ wants to know just how much classified information was on Hillary's private email server and how it got there.
More evidence is surfacing that on Hillary's orders, Huma Abedin directed Hillary's immigrant D.C. maid, Marina Santos to print out classified "call sheets" and access other sensitive Clinton emails, Paul Sperry of the New York Post reported.
Marina Santos, an immigrant from the Philippines does not have the security clearance required to access such sensitive information.
Santos had access to everything while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State including top secret, CIA-prepared daily presidential briefings. Unbelievable.
Comment:
- Worse than we thought: New emails show Clinton aide Abedin mishandled classified info on host of sensitive issues
- The Weiner laptop: If Huma forwarded classified info, yes, she committed a crime
Thanks to Judicial Watch, all eyes are on Huma Abedin after the State Department released a portion of the documents found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop Friday. At least 5 emails contain classified information.
It gets worse for Huma...
Twitter erupted after a report surfaced that Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin forwarded State Department passwords and sensitive information to her Yahoo email accounts.
The President hammered Crooked Hillary and Comey and called for Huma Abedin to be jailed. He also asked the Justice Department to "finally act" on Comey.
Hillary Clinton has put our national security at risk time and time again with her mishandling of classified information, pay-to-play and Uranium One scandal.
Congressional Republicans on key committees say they have found new contradictions and irregularities inside of the FBI's investigation of Hillary's emails server, John Solomon reported.
Fired FBI Director James Comey drafted Hillary Clinton's exoneration letter before interviewing 17 witnesses, including Hillary Clinton.
Comment:
- Memos reveal Comey cleared Clinton before interviewing her and 17 other key witnesses
- Comey 'stood in the way' of Clinton email investigation, say his own colleagues
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe didn't recuse himself from Hillary's email investigation despite many conflicts of interest until one week before the presidential election.
Comey and McCabe are dirty cops who destroyed the FBI's reputation trying to protect Hillary Clinton. The entire 'criminal investigation' the FBI was conducting was a sham. Hillary was given special treatment by the FBI. Everyone complicit must be jailed.
LOCK HER UP!
President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton was pleased with the new development.