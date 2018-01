© Jonathan Ernst/AFP/Getty Images North America

The Department of Justice has reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server following the release of new evidence Huma Abedin mishandled classified information.The Daily Beast reported there is a renewed effort in the Justice Department to get new details on how Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and other aides handled classified information. The DOJ wants to know just how much classified information was on Hillary's private email server and how it got there.More evidence is surfacing that on Hillary's orders, Huma Abedin directed Hillary's immigrant D.C. maid, Marina Santos to print out classified "call sheets" and access other sensitive Clinton emails, Paul Sperry of the New York Post reported.Thanks to Judicial Watch, all eyes are on Huma Abedin after the State Department released a portion of the documents found on pervert Anthony Weiner's laptop Friday. At least 5 emails contain classified information.It gets worse for Huma...Twitter erupted after a report surfaced that Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin forwarded State Department passwords and sensitive information to her Yahoo email accounts.The President hammered Crooked Hillary and Comey and called for Huma Abedin to be jailed. He also asked the Justice Department to "finally act" on Comey.Hillary Clinton has put our national security at risk time and time again with her mishandling of classified information, pay-to-play and Uranium One scandal.Fired FBI Director James Comey drafted Hillary Clinton's exoneration letter before interviewing 17 witnesses, including Hillary Clinton.FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe didn't recuse himself from Hillary's email investigation despite many conflicts of interest until one week before the presidential election.Comey and McCabe are dirty cops who destroyed the FBI's reputation trying to protect Hillary Clinton. The entire 'criminal investigation' the FBI was conducting was a sham. Hillary was given special treatment by the FBI. Everyone complicit must be jailed.LOCK HER UP!President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton was pleased with the new development.