Now Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, whose breasts were covered in just glitter when the man grabbed her, has said shaming women for what they wear "promotes rape culture".
Footage from the Rhythm & Vines festival in Gisbourne, New Zealand, showed Madeline and friend Kiri-Ann Hatfield following the man and repeatedly punching him.
Now in a defiant video blog posted on Facebook, the American-born woman says: "The glitter t**s will be coming back."
Madeline adds: "The problem is not the clothing, stop victim blaming. Comments stating that I was asking for it... are promoting rape culture.
"My lack of clothing is not the problem, the problem is people thinking they have the right to touch my body without consent."
Reiterating comments she made yesterday, she goes on: "My breasts are not sex toys, they are not an invitation."
Madeline, who says she was harassed throughout the festival, spoke out to say that no one has a right to touch her body, regardless of what she wears.
"I stand by my actions and hope that I've inspired women to feel comfortable in their bodies, no matter how they look," she told Daily Mail Australia.
She added: "He grabbed my breast. I hit him. There was a lot of built-up anger coming from harassment throughout the day. This happens everywhere, not just New Zealand.
"A human's body is their own, and nobody has a right to touch you without your consent, regardless of what they're wearing."
The invasion of her body did not stop Madeline from having a good time at the New Year's Eve event and she did not cover up her breasts.
Worryingly, she says she was abused by both male and female festival-goers the day before the incident, when she was wearing a t-shirt.
Her boyfriend praised Madeline on Facebook, sharing a photo of the happy couple alongside the caption: "You are such an inspiration and the most bad-ass girl I've ever met, love you!"