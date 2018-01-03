© MeteoNews

Weather forecasters warned of hurricane strength winds in some parts of the country as storm Burglind hits the country on Wednesday.at their peak from 10am to midday,MeteoNews said.In most places the storm will bring heavy rain or even hail, though the southern canton of Valais should expect snow above 1,600m throughout Wednesday.Drivers should expect difficult conditions on the roads with limited visibility due to swirling spray and a risk of aquaplaning, said meteorologists.Some police forces issued warnings, advising people to take care when out and about, and avoid walking in wooded areas due to the risk of falling trees.The wind should lessen slightly in the afternoon.