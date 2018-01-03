Earth Changes
Hurricane force winds hit Switzerland
The Local (Switzerland)
Wed, 03 Jan 2018 11:05 UTC
Winds of 90-130km/hr are expected across the Swiss plains during the morning, at their peak from 10am to midday, with gusts of up to 150km/hr predicted at higher elevation, MeteoNews said.
In most places the storm will bring heavy rain or even hail, though the southern canton of Valais should expect snow above 1,600m throughout Wednesday.
Drivers should expect difficult conditions on the roads with limited visibility due to swirling spray and a risk of aquaplaning, said meteorologists.
In Vaud, Swiss federal railways (SBB) said the mountain railway line from Haut-de-Caux to Rochers-de-Naye would remain shut throughout the day due to strong winds, with no replacement service.
Another mountain railway in the canton of St Gallen, between Weissbad and Wasserauen, was also shut for the same reason, as were cable cars around the country.
Some police forces issued warnings, advising people to take care when out and about, and avoid walking in wooded areas due to the risk of falling trees.
The wind should lessen slightly in the afternoon.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Humans can spot small signs of sickness at a glance, only hours after infection
- US cops crash birthday party then bust 70 people for a thimble of weed
- Flashback: Canadian elderly couple forced to live apart - he dies six weeks after reunited (VIDEOS)
- Russia dominates European gas markets in face of sanctions
- 'California better hold on tight': ICE director promises doubling of officers after sanctuary state law signed
- Saudi 'corruption probe': Prince Alwaleed's fate remains uncertain
- NHS cuts and flu crisis push UK hospitals to the brink, A&E Dr apologises for 'third world conditions'
- Trump sells weapons to Ukrainian neo-nazi regime - Russia "cannot remain indifferent to that"
- Sold to up and coming political elite as a child, rescued 'sex slave' reveals
- London crime wave: Theft, burglary, rape, violent crime and homicide skyrocket
- Georgia governor declares state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of winter storm
- Testing new diabetes drug, scientists find possible Alzheimer's treatment
- Can California legally stop employers from consenting to federal immigration inspections?
- Hurricane force winds hit Switzerland
- Flake news: Snow seen in the Gulf of Mexico 30 miles south of Louisiana's coast
- France: Over a thousand cars torched and hundreds arrested during 'traditional' New Year unrest
- UK intelligence actively plotted social disruption in Iran top secret docs reveal
- Political activist flees Russia while under investigation for extremist activity
- Trump's greatest achievement? Surviving his first year as President
- Bannon reportedly mulling 2020 Presidential run 'if Trump doesn't survive that long'
- Russia dominates European gas markets in face of sanctions
- Saudi 'corruption probe': Prince Alwaleed's fate remains uncertain
- Trump sells weapons to Ukrainian neo-nazi regime - Russia "cannot remain indifferent to that"
- UK intelligence actively plotted social disruption in Iran top secret docs reveal
- Trump's greatest achievement? Surviving his first year as President
- Bannon reportedly mulling 2020 Presidential run 'if Trump doesn't survive that long'
- KGB past helped prepare Putin for Russian presidency
- Best of the Web: Iran protests die down while riots gain steam, US preps for stage 2 in their information war
- Russia becomes Beijing's biggest supplier of crude oil with operation of new pipeline that doubles capacity
- No clean slate: Trump lashes out at Iran and Pakistan in first 2018 tweets - UPDATE
- The Rimland Imperative: How the Deep State plans to counter Russia, China and Iran
- The N. Korea nuclear missile crisis was created by Cheney and his cronies
- Creating the next empire
- WikiLeaks proof of NYT colluding with Clinton State Dept to deceive Americans
- Netanyahu supports Iran regime change, denies Israel is involved in protests
- The US' controversial foreign policy statements are sowing confusion worldwide says analyst
- Israelis brace for 'Earth-shattering' indictments against Netanyahu
- Supreme Leader Khamenei: Enemies of Iran 'using money and weapons to undermine government'
- Iranian protesters do not welcome 'Trump's support', misreads reasons for protests
- Palestinian politicians slam 'US-enabled' Israeli land grab in the West Bank
- US cops crash birthday party then bust 70 people for a thimble of weed
- Flashback: Canadian elderly couple forced to live apart - he dies six weeks after reunited (VIDEOS)
- 'California better hold on tight': ICE director promises doubling of officers after sanctuary state law signed
- NHS cuts and flu crisis push UK hospitals to the brink, A&E Dr apologises for 'third world conditions'
- Sold to up and coming political elite as a child, rescued 'sex slave' reveals
- London crime wave: Theft, burglary, rape, violent crime and homicide skyrocket
- Can California legally stop employers from consenting to federal immigration inspections?
- France: Over a thousand cars torched and hundreds arrested during 'traditional' New Year unrest
- Political activist flees Russia while under investigation for extremist activity
- Iceland becomes first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women
- Pentagon actively poisoning millions of Americans and covering it up
- 23 injured in Bronx building fire
- SOTT Focus: Iran Protests Through the Prism of Geopolitics
- Cop removes body cam then kills unarmed dad as he complies
- Family left seeking answers after bizarre car chase leads police to kill unarmed man
- Baltimore murder rates soar after police pullback from Black Lives Matter demands
- Israeli occupation military court charges Ahed and Nariman Tamimi with "assault", "threatening a soldier"
- US soldier killed, 4 injured on New Year's Day in Afghanistan
- UK's abysmal rail companies hike fares again, meanwhile customer horrified over sexist name
- Turin police find 12 homemade explosive devices after blasts injure 4 people; no reports incident was terror-related
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- Earth's thermostat discovered in rocks: Regulates planet and helps recover from ice ages
- First total lunar eclipse on January 31st
- Study predicts next phase of solar cycle will bring on 'Mini Ice Age' as early as 2020
- Research indicates multiple causes for whale strandings
- Did comet impacts kill lots of animals in Alaska?
- 7 surprising statistics about Twitter in America
- Fembot fatale? Sex bots could potentially be hacked to murder people in future
- The reason some people don't learn from mistakes, their brains are not really processing the information
- Reality check: The Sun is cooling faster than anyone suspected - and lowering Earth's temperature along with it
- Jupiter's UV Aurora
- The minds of plants: From the memories of flowers to the sociability of trees, the cognitive capacities of our vegetal cousins are all around us
- Rewriting life: These are not your father's GMOs
- New culprit is killing the world's bees
- The man the internet can't identify
- Scientists discover new species of world's largest octopus
- 'We live in a new world of sophisticated hacking & cryptojacking' - McAfee to RT
- Genetic cause for chronic bad breath discovered
- Scientists discover shark with both male and female reproductive organs in Taiwan's southern strait
- Russian biologists put cancer cells on a 'diet' and destroy them
- Chemists figure out how to prepare the perfect cup of coffee
- Georgia governor declares state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of winter storm
- Hurricane force winds hit Switzerland
- Flake news: Snow seen in the Gulf of Mexico 30 miles south of Louisiana's coast
- The Great Lakes have 9X the ice coverage now as they did at this time last year
- Mystery boom shakes Michigan village blamed on 'frost quake'
- Storm Eleanor to batter UK and France with 80mph winds, monster waves and possible flooding - UPDATE
- Weather 'bomb' set to go off along US East Coast - Record snowstorms and cold to follow
- Deadly cold temperatures disrupt US: 'Warming centers' open across South (VIDEOS)
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake south of Fiji
- Flurry of 7 earthquakes rock Greek-Macedonia border region
- After the flames subside: Hillsides left barren by California wildfires now at risk from mudslides
- 20 meter high ice wall forms on China-Russia border lake
- 'We're infested.' Stingrays injure a record 73 people in a day at Huntington Beach, California
- Surfer attacked by shark off Laniakea Beach, Hawaii
- Extreme cold puts Great Lakes ice cover ahead of schedule
- Lightning strikes kill 4 and injure 19 in South Africa
- Surfer bitten by shark off the coast of Marin County, California
- Niagara Falls 'freezes' as Arctic conditions grip North America (VIDEO)
- Winter is here! Arctic freeze curtails New Years Eve events and freezes sharks
- Exceptional snowfalls continue in the Alps - This winter snowiest so far this century
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Humans can spot small signs of sickness at a glance, only hours after infection
- Testing new diabetes drug, scientists find possible Alzheimer's treatment
- Unvaccinated Australian children are now banned from daycare
- Flu hype nothing-burger: Minnesota hospitals enact visitor restrictions to reduce spread of illness
- France on high alert for flu and gastro bug, admissions up 35% at the weekend
- SOTT Focus: If You've Got "Adrenal Fatigue", There's Likely Nothing Wrong with Your Adrenals
- Survey says meat-eaters have more sex than vegetarians
- Crooked big pharma that hooked people on opioids now profits again from addicts' switching to heroin
- U.S. drug prices defy economics
- SOTT Focus: Social Justice Targets Personal Trainers: Check Your Thin Privilege and Anti-Fat Bias
- As this year's flu virus approaches epidemic levels, tens of thousands infected find the current vaccine totally ineffective
- Inflammation is the cause of almost every disease -what can you do about it?
- Meridians: The human body's 'energy highway'
- 23andMe to conduct massive weight-loss study
- French woman gets $228k compensation after mandatory Hep B vaccine gives her macrophagic myofasciitis
- Debate continues over 'natures opioid' Kratom
- PLOS journal sounds alarm over global mass poisoning
- Food is information: Plant-derived exosomes as cross-species messengers and beacons of epigenetics
- US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report flu widespread in 36 states
- Higher omega-3 fatty acid intake for lower glaucoma risk
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
Quote of the Day
To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.
- Bertrand Russell
Recent Comments
PSY BOG The real key to learning from mistakes, is making more of them and making them bigger and better and more prevalent than ever before....
The 'psychopath' meme is rolling out as expected. How to tell when 'psychopathy' is running in place of genuine receptivity, appreciation and...
Nobody will comply who has chosen to dissociate when they encounter Knowledge which makes them feel bad. On the one side, we have corrupt medical...
They may have to put off the new maps indicating areas that flood during warming periods.... not a problem as the solar Grand minimum takes over.
The Astrology of the Winter Storm Grayson [Link]