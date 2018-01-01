© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

"Putin's tour of the Middle East caps a year of change in the region that has seen Islamic State almost completely defeated in Iraq and Syria, and the hopes of the Arab Spring and the one-time powerful US neo-conservative agenda of democratization fade."[1]

Do you now see that this worldview is essentially diabolical and is therefore against the very fabric of moral and political order?

"After six and a half years of war, al Assad's enemies are scurrying back to him. Insurgents with the combined backing of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and lesser powers failed to dislodge him.



"Nothing succeeds like success, and al Assad's tenacity has forced his enemies to recognize that he is not going away. Washington has stopped demanding regime change, as President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did.



"CIA Director Mike Pompeo telephoned al Assad's military intelligence chief, Ali Mamlouk, last January to ask for help in finding missing American journalist Austin Tice but also to obtain information on al Assad's jihadist enemies who might threaten the United States.



"The British have sent diplomatic feelers to Damascus, and European states that withdrew their ambassadors in 2012 are sending them on regular missions to the Syrian capital.



"'No one is able to say, 'Sorry, I was wrong,' explained a Western source close to secret discussions between al Assad and the West. 'French diplomats ask me how to get out of this.' The Egyptians, who initially supported the rebellion against the Syrian president, now support him.



"The Iraqis, America's allies in the war against the Islamic State, have sent him military aid. Even neighboring Jordan, which permitted the CIA to train Syrian insurgents on its territory, says relations with its occasional adversary are 'likely to take a positive turn.'"[6]

