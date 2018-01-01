Keep in mind that Putin doesn't dodge questions. He is focused, and he always try to build his answers on the moral and political order, which British and American representatives despise.
Remember how he destroyed people like Megyn Kelly, Fareed Zakaria, Charlie Rose, BBC journalist John Simpson, among others? Putin gets his audience's attention because he always tries to get to the central issues, particularly when it comes to examining the worldview that comes to dominate US foreign policy. The Jerusalem Post says:
"Putin's tour of the Middle East caps a year of change in the region that has seen Islamic State almost completely defeated in Iraq and Syria, and the hopes of the Arab Spring and the one-time powerful US neo-conservative agenda of democratization fade."[1]Two things to highlight here: ISIS is defeated in Syria, and the Neoconservative ideology in the region is waning precisely because Russia didn't allow the Neocons to have their cake and it too.
That's one reason why the Neoconservative flagship, the Weekly Standard, reluctantly admitted in 2015 that "Putin is the new sheriff in town."[2] Even Israel, according to the New York Times itself, "knows that Putin is the Middle East's new sheriff."[3]
The Jerusalem Post astonishingly admits that Saudi Arabia's "Wahhabi ideology had influenced many extremist groups in the 20th century,"[4] but the same Post didn't explain to its readers why both Israel and the United States have been supporting Saudi Arabia since the beginning of time.
Saudi Arabia has been using the same ideology to liquidate Yemeni men, women and children for years, but both the United States and Israel would like to tell the world that Iran - the very country that has been fighting terrorist cells in Syria - is the new Hitler in town.
Do you now see why the New World Order doesn't really make sense? Do you now see that this worldview is essentially diabolical and is therefore against the very fabric of moral and political order? Do you now see why it was easy for Putin to win 2017?
"After six and a half years of war, al Assad's enemies are scurrying back to him. Insurgents with the combined backing of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and lesser powers failed to dislodge him.As Salon itself has declared, this is something to celebrate,[7] as 2017 is ending. VT writers and editors have worked very hard over the years to expose the Israeli regime and the US empire behind the Syrian war. Thanks to all. Let's give the regime and empire a hard time in 2018.
"Nothing succeeds like success, and al Assad's tenacity has forced his enemies to recognize that he is not going away. Washington has stopped demanding regime change, as President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did.
"CIA Director Mike Pompeo telephoned al Assad's military intelligence chief, Ali Mamlouk, last January to ask for help in finding missing American journalist Austin Tice but also to obtain information on al Assad's jihadist enemies who might threaten the United States.
"The British have sent diplomatic feelers to Damascus, and European states that withdrew their ambassadors in 2012 are sending them on regular missions to the Syrian capital.
"'No one is able to say, 'Sorry, I was wrong,' explained a Western source close to secret discussions between al Assad and the West. 'French diplomats ask me how to get out of this.' The Egyptians, who initially supported the rebellion against the Syrian president, now support him.
"The Iraqis, America's allies in the war against the Islamic State, have sent him military aid. Even neighboring Jordan, which permitted the CIA to train Syrian insurgents on its territory, says relations with its occasional adversary are 'likely to take a positive turn.'"[6]
It's been that way since the 90's when he seized Russia from them and bulwarked it against unfettered Corporatism and Societal divide. I wonder what he read during his time at the KGB to do such a thing.