A parliamentary report on UK intelligence speculates that Russian hackers could be conducting 'false flag' cyber-attacks by posing as Islamic extremists. Its evidence? One article in the Telegraph newspaper.The attacks in cited were on the US Central Command's Twitter account and another against TV5Monde's network, thoughThe Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee released its 2016-17 oversight report just ahead of Christmas. The report details the workings the nation's three chief spy services: MI5, SIS (MI6) and GCHQ. Various witnesses from the agencies gave evidence to the committee, though many of their statements were redacted.The report noted that Russia's "cyber-activity" suggests they are "no longer restricted by diplomatic and geopolitical consequences that would follow should the activity be uncovered." It also cites the alleged hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in the US by Russia, stating that "such escalation clearly indicated that Russia was no longer concerned about its activities remaining covert, and that it was adopting a more brazen approach to its cyber activities."More generally in regards to Russia, the report said "among SIS and GCHQ's priorities is understanding the Kremlin's objectives and intentions."it said, and understanding "Russian military capabilities is another important requirement."An MI5 officer giving evidence to the committee stated that the threat from Islamic extremists is at "a pace we have just never experienced before.""The scale of the current threat facing the UK and its interests from Islamist terror groups is unprecedented... This threat is predominantly driven by the activities of [Islamic State, IS, ISIS] in Syria and Iraq, which seeks to maintain the group's image and narrative of success in the face of military losses."the report cited "areas of mutual intelligence and security interest" between the UK and Russia. "In May 2013 the then Foreign Secretary wrote to the Committee to inform it that(Russia's domestic security service)" it said.