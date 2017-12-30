© unknown

Russia is fulfilling the UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against North Korea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to media reports on illegal shipments of oil.the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.Earlier, Reuters published an exclusive report citingOn Thursday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that China was "caught red-handed" allegedly allowing oil supplies to the North after South Korean media reported on the matter.On Friday, South Korea accused China of violating sanctions, saying the Hong Kong-flagged vessels improperly transferred oil to North Korean vessels at sea. Beijing rebuffed the allegations and stressed that it will never allow Chinese companies to violate UN resolutions."What is described in these reports turns out to be untrue.between all parties on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue,"Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.On December 22, the fifteen members of the UN Security Council unanimously approved a new round of sanctions on North Korea, slashing its oil and petroleum imports, following its latest ballistic missile test launch on November 29. Pyongyang immediately condemned the move, calling it an "act of war," and demanded repatriation of all North Koreans working abroad within 24 months.