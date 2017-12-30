© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A stray dog attacked and killed a one-year-old child and injured his mother in Titila, Tana River County.Sub-chief Mohamed Hanti said the child was pronounced dead on arrival at Titila Dispensary."We tried to save the child, but he was seriously injured.As she fought to rescue her child from the jaws of the dog, it attacked and injured her.She, however, managed to fight it off with a piece of wood.Her child had bled profusely.at Konekaliti, Waldena Location, on Wednesday before it fled to Titila.The four men have been receiving treatment at Titila Dispensary."The dog had attacked four other people on Wednesday and residents were looking for it so that they could kill it before it caused more harm," said Mr Hanti.